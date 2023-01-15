Cal City military equipment

The City Council approved a policy regarding military equipment use by the California City Police Department, such as this Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle or MRAP, acquired from the Defense Department, in 2014, for use by the special enforcement team.

 Valley Press files

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a policy regarding the use of military equipment by the California City Police Department, although some of the equipment is no longer in active use.

The policy, adopted by ordinance, is required by state law for law enforcement agencies to fund, acquire or use military equipment. The policy requires an annual report to the City Council.

