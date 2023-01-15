CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, unanimously approved a policy regarding the use of military equipment by the California City Police Department, although some of the equipment is no longer in active use.
The policy, adopted by ordinance, is required by state law for law enforcement agencies to fund, acquire or use military equipment. The policy requires an annual report to the City Council.
Military equipment, in this case, does not necessarily mean military surplus, but instead, is a type of equipment.
In the case of Cal City, the Department has three pieces of equipment that were acquired from the military. One is an armored personnel carrier acquired, in 2014, along with five Humvees acquired, in 2009. Additionally, the Department has 15 rifles obtained, in 2010 and 2021.
Other equipment owned by the department that falls under the category of military equipment, but which were not obtained through the military, are ammunition of .50 caliber or greater; “flashbang” grenades and explosive breaching tools, tear gas and pepper balls; and bean bag, rubber bullet and other projectile launchers.
Police Chief Jesse Hightower said the Department is not looking to acquire any additional military equipment.
“Right now, there’s nothing out there that I feel we need,” he said.
The Humvees were initially acquired while the Department was in charge of the city’s vast off-highway vehicle areas and used to patrol the area and for search and rescue efforts.
“They are able to go certain places that regular vehicles can’t,” he said. “They can climb and go over rough terrain.”
The Humvees also provide some protection from gunfire not available in a regular patrol car and can save some wear and tear on patrol cars when used in the off-road areas.
Today, the Department is no longer in charge of the OHV area and Hightower said he does not have the personnel available to use the Humvees regularly.
“I don’t see a necessity for them in the city,” he said, and has been attempting to return them.
Desert Incident Response Team volunteer John Fisher, who volunteers with the search and rescue team, said the Humvees have commercial diesel engines, which are being phased out by state law.
The Department of Defense requires the equipment to be returned in the condition it was acquired, but the Department has painted them and otherwise made changes to meet its needs.
Another option is to find another agency that wants them, but Hightower said he has not been successful in finding anyone interested in taking them.
There is not much cost associated with having the vehicles in the inventory, just maintenance which is low as they are seldom used, Hightower said.
“Right now, we’re not really out any money,” he said.
