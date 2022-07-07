CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on June 28, approved plans for improvement mandated by its risk management insurance pools in order to maintain membership and coverage.
The first performance improvement plan is for the city’s membership in the Employment Risk Management Authority, a joint powers authority providing coverage for employment practices liability.
In November, the Authority voted to require a performance improvement plan for California City “due to the significant concerns regarding the city’s governance, risk management practices, claims history and employment practices,” according to the staff report.
The plan requires all city staff to undergo “Management 101” training and retain an employment attorney recommended by ERMA for all personnel matters, as well as meet with Authority staff monthly for progress reports.
“We’re kind of following this already,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said, as they have already retained the recommended attorney and have been meeting with ERMA staff. The new piece is the management training, offered at no cost to the city.
“So this is the only new thing, is to make sure everybody has training,” she said.
City Manager Doug Dunford said a trainer has been identified and will hopefully begin working with staff within the next 30 to 60 days.
The second performance improvement plan is required by California Intergovernmental Risk Authority, another statewide risk management joint powers authority and the parent organization of ERMA.
The Authority cited similar reasons for requiring the improvement plan, stating significant concerns regarding the city’s “governance and risk management practices, public works, contractual risk transfer, accident investigation, law enforcement use of Lexipol, and hiring practices for department heads,” according to the staff report.
As part of the improvement plan, the city agrees to increase the deduction to $350,000 per incident, from about $200,000, Dunford said.
The plan includes specific steps for the Public Works Department to take in regards to documenting process and procedures in regards to traffic lights and streets, training for department heads in regards to contractual risk transfer, and all contracts must be reviewed by the Authority.
The Police Department must also undergo training regarding accident investigations, as well as for the Lexipol system.
The improvement plan also specifies hiring practices for department heads, ensuring all have the proper qualifications and certifications for the positions.
O’Laughlin requested that the departments affected by these plans report their progress to the Council, monthly.
“This is really critical to us as a city to improve our processes,” she said. “I know this is going to make us a stronger, better, safer city to implement this plan.”
