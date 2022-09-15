CALIFORNIA CITY — With the departure of City Manager Doug Dunford, on Thursday, the City Council unanimously approved a contract with a former city executive to serve as interim city manager while recruitment of Dunford’s replacement continues.
Jim Hart has been working for the past seven years as a consultant and interim city manager, most recently in Barstow.
Prior to retiring, he served 10 years as the city manager of Adelanto, Rancho Santa Margarita and Twentynine Palms.
The Council approved a month-to-month contract with Hart, who will start, on Monday. He is expected to be present in person, Monday through Thursday, with flexibility to work remotely, on Fridays, Interim City Attorney Victor Ponto said.
Hart will be paid $86.54 hourly, with a maximum of 960 hours total, to comply with state retirement policies. He also will not receive any benefits.
“We had a very frank discussion with Mr. Hart,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said. “He’s not here to just be a body; he’s here to keep us moving.”
Hart said Twentynine Palms “shares very similar challenges that California City does.”
While city manager there, he created an economic development council with business and community leaders to talk about goals for the city and how to get there.
“I’m a person that looks outside the box,” he said. “I’ve been in this business close to 40 years, and I do have contacts and the ability to meet with people to talk about opportunities for the city.”
Hart’s month-to-month contract may be terminated at such time the city hires a new city manager, or with a 30-day notice by either party, Ponto said.
The Council will discuss recruitment of a permanent city manager at its next meeting, on Sept. 27.
Dunford was selected to take the reins as city manager, in March, following a months-long recruitment process using an outside firm. His first day on the job was May 2.
He previously served as city manager of Gustine, a city of about 6,000 residents in the northern Central Valley.
The city contracted with a recruitment firm, Ralph Anderson & Associates, to conduct a search. The Council held an initial round of interviews, on Feb. 9, and again with the final three candidates, on Feb. 23, before negotiating a contract with Dunford.
Dunford was fully vetted by the recruiting firm hired for the city manager search. The background check and investigation did not reveal any concerns.
