CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, somewhat reluctantly, approved a contract with an outside firm to provide plan check services.
The contract with JAS Pacific will provide the city with a service it has been lacking, due to staffing transition, Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose said.
“We don’t have qualified staff in-house to do this review. Period,” she said.“There’s a lot of variation of how development activity has happened in Cal City that we are trying to straighten out.”
The service is needed to process plans in order to proceed to construction. This differs from the Planning Department functions that are currently under contract to another firm, Interwest.
The city has been in need of plan check services for about a month, and has accumulated at least 15 construction projects awaiting the review, Ambrose said.
The task requires special certification, which existing staff lacks.
“Plans for construction need to be reviewed and they need somebody competent for that,” Ambrose said.
The service is paid for through fees paid by the developer, which are specified in the city’s Master Fee Schedule and will be passed through to JAS Pacific. There will be no extra cost to the city.
The city already contracts with the firm to provide building inspection services, as the city also lacks staff with the proper credentials for that task. A separate contract is needed for the plan check duties, as those are covered directly through the Master Fee Schedule, Ambrose said.
The building inspection contract is on an as-needed basis for an hourly fee.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin requested a schedule and timeline for JAS Pacific to complete the backlog of plans.
