Cal City OHV

The stormy weather over the New Year’s holiday did not deter off-road enthusiasts from visiting California City’s far-flung riding areas on the city’s northeast side. Vendors also braved high wind as long as possible, setting up shop at Borax Bill Park on Twenty Mule Team Parkway, the epicenter of the riding areas.

 Photo courtesy of Cal City OHV

CALIFORNIA CITY — The New Year’s holiday weekend proved to be popular in California City’s far-flung off-highway vehicle areas, despite the stormy weather that put a damper on many activities.

“It was cold, but it still didn’t deter people from coming out,” Cal City OHV Manager Inge Elmes said, on Wednesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.