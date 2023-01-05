CALIFORNIA CITY — The New Year’s holiday weekend proved to be popular in California City’s far-flung off-highway vehicle areas, despite the stormy weather that put a damper on many activities.
“It was cold, but it still didn’t deter people from coming out,” Cal City OHV Manager Inge Elmes said, on Wednesday.
Tens of thousands of riders visit the off-highway vehicle areas on the city’s northeast side, annually, camping in the desert and riding the miles of unimproved city streets that criss-cross the area.
While there is no official count of the number of visitors over the New Year’s holiday, OHV staff and volunteers made a visual count, finding about 292 camping groups set up in the open areas.
“We have a good guesstimate,” Elmes said.
The influx of visitors, which typically peaks during Thanksgiving week, has been pretty consistent, despite high gas prices and sometimes iffy weather.
“The weather is more an indicator” of attendance than other factors, Elmes said.
Borax Bill Park, located on Twenty Mule Team Parkway, is the epicenter for the city’s OHV areas. Home to the program’s headquarters, the park serves as a central gathering spot, with a station for required permit sales, water, showers and a variety of rider-related vendors who set up shop during busy weekends.
Vendors also turned out for the holiday weekend, including a new taco stand, but some had difficulties staying up for the entire weekend, given the high wind, Elmes said.
The OHV season is expected to continue at a steady pace, dependent on weather conditions, through the cooler winter months, with the Presidents Day weekend being the next big weekend for visitors.
