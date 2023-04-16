CALIFORNIA CITY — After working for nearly two years without one, California City’s Miscellaneous Employees Association has reached an agreement with city officials for a new contract.
The City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved the Memorandum of Understanding negotiated with the union.
Members of the union, which represents most of the city staff, including Public Works, ratified the tentative MOU on April 5, leading to the Council vote.
The agreement is retroactive to July 1 and effective through June 30, 2025.
Miscellaneous Employees Association representative Dave Toledo thanked the Council and acting city manager Inge Elmes for helping to complete the negotiations. He also praised former interim city manager Jim Hart for his efforts in pushing negotiations forward.
“He did more for the Miscellaneous Employees Association than the previous three city managers,” Toledo said.
Among the provisions are a retroactive cost of living increase of 5% for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year and an additional 5% cost of living increases in each of the next two fiscal years.
The agreement also lists three areas where the union and city agree to continue good faith efforts in bargaining. These include the language for an agreed-upon 2.5% certificate pay, a rotational schedule for City Hall employees based on seniority and incentives for college education and certificates comparable to those offered to other groups in the city.
The union went public last fall with its frustration at what it called a lack of good faith effort at negotiating a new contract. The union filed an unfair labor practices charge regarding the lack of negotiations and unilateral changes to the Association’s Memorandum of Understanding in regard to the CalPERS medical benefit plan for retirees.
