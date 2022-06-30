CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council denied City Manager Doug Dunford’s request to hire Andy Heath Financial Services to help prepare the city’s 2022-2023 budget, citing concerns about his performance with the city when hired in the past.
Dunford requested hiring the financial consultant to aid the finance department, which has been without a finance director for several years, as recruiting efforts have not been successful.
He suggested Andy Heath for his experience and knowledge of the city, having contracted there before.
The proposed consulting contract was for a maximum of $19,400 and stipulated the budget would be completed, by Sept. 1.
“He thinks that’s a very easily met timeline,” Dunford said of Heath.
Heath was hired as a consultant, in late 2018, to aid the city’s finance department in preparing the books for audit and to prepare the 2019-2020 budget. That budget was not approved until four months into the new fiscal year, and it drew criticism from Council members at the time.
“In my opinion, the budget sheets (Heath prepared) were unreadable. I couldn’t understand anything,” Councilmember Jim Creighton said, during discussion of the proposed consulting contract.
Heath has knowledge and an awareness of California City from his prior time, “but there’s also a certain amount of baggage that we’ve got people questioning why this particular person is coming back,” Councilmember Karen Macedonio said.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin was also opposed to including staffing levels in the contract’s scope of work, as a temporary consultant should not have a say in how the city is staffed.
“We don’t need someone to come in, for a couple of weeks, and say, ‘OK, I want you to do it this way,’ and then we get someone else that comes in,” she said.
Dunford said that item was included to be able to project staffing needs in the budget, for next year, and make recommendations based on department requests.
“We should learn from history,” former Council member Ron Smith said. Smith was on the Council during Heath’s previous consulting contract.
“If we don’t learn from history, we’re doomed to repeat it,” he said.
Even with assurances from Dunford that Heath has pledged to complete the budget by the deadline, and within the agreed cost, the Council remained skeptical.
“We’re a little bit gun-shy up here,” Macedonio said.
After Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff’s motion to approve the contract died for lack of a second, he made another motion to deny it. That motion passed unanimously.
“I don’t want to not support you, Mr. Dunford, but I have to vote yes on this (to deny the contract),” O’Laughlin said.
The Council then approved a motion by Creighton to extend the budget deadline to Sept. 15 and instruct Dunford to engage a different financial consultant. Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch cast the lone dissenting vote on that motion.
