CALIFORNIA CITY — After a discussion continued from the last meeting and a split vote, the City Council, on Tuesday, named newly elected Councilmember Ron Smith as mayor pro tem.
The mayor pro tem conducts the Council’s meetings in the mayor’s absence.
The Council originally took up the matter, on Dec. 13, during its first meeting since new members took office, but it could not come to an agreement as to how the selection process should be applied.
According to the California City Municipal Code, the mayor pro tem is the most senior member of the Council who has not yet served in that position. In this case, Jim Creighton and Karen Macedonio are the most senior members of the Council and neither has served as mayor pro tem.
In the case of two members having equal seniority, “the Council member who has received the most votes during the most recent election shall serve” as mayor pro tem, according to the Code.
Creighton said this would make Macedonio the mayor pro tem, as she had more votes than he did when they were elected, in 2020.
However, in the most recent election, in November — when neither Creighton nor Macedonio were on the ballot — Smith received the most votes.
Interim city attorney Victor Ponto reviewed the Municipal Code and provided a recommendation that Smith met the requirements as outlined.
“I disagree with the (interim) city attorney’s conclusion of who should be (mayor) pro tem,” Creighton said, adding the attorney overlooks the first requirement of “most senior member.”
“How can a newly elected member” qualify as the senior member, he asked, and recommended Macedonio for the position.
“I do want this position,” Macedonio said.
She and members of the public who also spoke noted that she is the only woman serving on the Council or in the city’s senior staff and choosing someone newly elected instead appears sexist.
Members of the public who commented on the matter all spoke in favor of appointing Macedonio as the senior member of the Council.
Mayor Kelly Kulikoff said the selection process is the same used by prior City Councils and any changes to it should have been made prior to the current selection process.
“We need to have the Municipal Code correct and follow it,” he said.
Smith was selected on a 3-2 vote, with Creighton and Macedonio dissenting.
