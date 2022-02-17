CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council agreed to proceed with lessening some of the requirements for projects in California City’s industrial areas, in order to remove roadblocks to much-needed business development.
The City Council and Planning Commission met in a joint meeting, Tuesday, to discuss the changes to the industrial design standards, which include such items as paving roads and installing curbs, gutters and sidewalks, and streetlights.
Developers have said these requirements, in the rural, undeveloped industrial areas where they are locating, are unnecessary and expensive obstacles to completing projects.
The city is relying on these planned projects, primarily for the cannabis industry, to provide a tax base to support city services.
Discussions on possible adjustments to the requirements have been ongoing among the Council, Commission, city planning staff and a working group of developers.
These requirements are part of the standards for industrial zones that are conditions for approval. As it stands, city staff does not see a way to reduce or waive those conditions within the existing regulations, Paul Junker, a planner contracted to the city, said, during a presentation at the Jan. 25 Council meeting.
The Council, on Tuesday, gave unanimous approval to proceed with changes agreed to with the input of the developer working group and the Planning Commission, amending the city’s Municipal Code to reflect the changes.
In the meantime, the Planning Department will be able to move projects to a conditional approval, proceeding as if those amendments were already in place. The formal amendment process will take at least three months, Junker said.
The changes include dropping requirements for connecting to water and sewer service, underground drainage and curbs, gutters and sidewalks for projects that are more than 200 feet from such services or a paved road.
If such improvements are required, they do not need to be completed until the time of development; existing standards call for some improvements to be completed at the tentative tract map phase.
Planning Commissioner Jay Dunham disputed the 200-foot mark as too short, stating it would lead to too many gaps and result in patchwork development.
While supporting the effort to help development projects proceed, “I don’t think 200 feet across the board is the right way to do it,” he said.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff took the opposite stand, requesting the 200-foot mark be removed completely for requiring water or sewer connections, as it is “creating extra impediments for these developers.”
The requirement for streetlights was another compromise made with input from the working group.
“We’ve understood that this is a real issue. We’ve had fatalities on dark roads in California City,” Junker said. “Streetlights are one of the ways we can reduce (fatalities).”
Under the new standards, developers with Southern California Edison service will install streetlights to the existing standards. If no such electrical power exists, the developer must install a light at the driveway and connection to the road.
“We think that this is going to be the most common situation given that Edison is not widely available in the industrial area,” Junker said.
In terms of requirements to pave roads, the new standards will require installing all-weather surfaces from the frontage of the project to the nearest paved road, to be completed at occupancy. The all-weather surfaces will include 24-inch shoulders.
This is a lesser cost burden than the existing requirements for fully paving half the roadway, Junker said.
The new regulations will also include a provision to allow the city engineer to waive requirements under specific circumstances, which have not yet been detailed, Junker said.
“It’s not a blank check for the city engineer to waive anything every time,” he said.
