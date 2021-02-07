CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Planning Commission voted to direct staff to bring forward an item to add “Mixed Use Zoning” to the zoning code and to establish the California City Boulevard Corridor Study Task Force.
City Planner Shawn Monk presented to the commissioners on Tuesday a beautification plan for the California City Boulevard corridor stretching from Hacienda Boulevard to Isabella Boulevard.
His plan seeks to build up the city’s existing infrastructure to develop a modern environment where residents can live in more compact housing developments, stroll along storefronts, and walk from their homes to shops, the park, restaurants and community events.
A key cog for Monk’s idea to move forward is with the utilization of Mixed Use Zoning, combining commercial and residential zoning for one lot of land.
“Hopefully getting this Mixed Use Zone into our Land Use code would be the first step in that process,” he said.
Monk said the idea would be to have commercial on the ground floor and residential on top.
“It’s a really efficient way to utilize space,” he said.
Monk’s vision for the future of the corridor takes inspiration from Lancaster’s The BLVD for the design of the public space and street parking.
Chair of the Planning Commission Carolinda Flemming said this project is timely and believes the current commission could bring a vision of the city forward.
“We were lacking vision,” she said. “I see a lot of great ideas here. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel. Take what we have, fix what we have and then move forward to some positive innovation.”
Monk said during his presentation that there is no funding to carry out the project but it is better to have it down on paper now so when the funding is there it can get approved and fast-tracked.
Commissioner Jay Dunham advised the city planner to reach out to those who have executed these types of projects for additional ideas of funding.
Due to the large scope of the project, staff recommended the Planning Commission take the lead on the project through a California City Boulevard Corridor Study Task Force with subcommittees.
