CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council will hold a public hearing, on Tuesday, regarding a proposal to expand the types of cannabis permits available to include businesses that incorporate all phases of the commercial chain, from cultivation to retail sales.
Cannabis microbusiness permits are allowed by the state, but not in California City. This type of permit, defined by the state, would allow for a single entity with a smaller-sized cultivation to grow and distribute, manufacture and sell its products. Businesses must have three of the four activities in order to qualify for the microbusiness permit, according to the staff report.
However, because the city’s Municipal Code restricts the number of cannabis dispensaries to two storefront and 10 delivery-only, microbusinesses would not be able to include retail operations, unless the Council were to change the code, according to the staff report.
The cannabis microbusiness permit, however, would allow for consumption of the product onsite, as well as at up to a dozen designated events each year.
The Council first discussed microbusiness permits, in September, and asked staff to bring back a proposal for consideration.
At the time, the type of business this permit would cover was compared to a microbrewery, which produces and sells its products on-site with a tasting room.
Last month, the Planning Commission, on a 3-2 vote, recommended against the addition of cannabis microbusiness permits. Commissioners opposed to them felt the types of business included, once retail is removed, are already covered by the existing ordinance, and that the addition of microbusiness permits could ultimately allow more retail operations that the opponents felt are unneeded.
The microbusiness permit had a great deal of support from members of the public who addressed the Council in September, some of whom are involved with the cannabis industry seeking to do business in Cal City.
Several members of the public said the businesses would create jobs as well as provide tax revenue for the city and provide an opportunity for smaller businesses to join the industry.
The City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd. The public may also participate via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/86523787458
Cal City is hurting....I am surprised they haven't made prostitution legal there. They are that hard-up.
