CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, discussed the possible benefits and pitfalls of ending its practice of purchasing supplemental water from the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency and relying solely on its own wells for water.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff requested the discussion, speaking in favor of ending the relationship with the agency which supplies water from the State Water Project.
Kulikoff is opposed to AVEK’s requirement for new development to pay from about $5,000 to $500,000, depending on the size of the meter, in a one-time capacity charge for any new connection to support the AVEK service, with the City collecting the fees. He said it is a detriment to bringing in new business to the community.
“It doesn’t improve the city at all,” he said.
Kulikoff cited a report, commissioned by the Council, from consulting firm Quad Knopf, which is working on a water master plan for the city, with a coordinating rate study.
Their March 11 report stated that the city has enough water production capacity from its wells to support its needs for the next 20 years and that the AVEK water is not necessary to meet demands.
However, because AVEK water is used at times when additional pressure is needed to distribute water throughout the system, improvements to the water system would be necessary, the report states.
“We absolutely need AVEK water,” Interim Public Works Director Amador Meza said. “Our (water) system has failed.”
While the supplemental water is not necessarily needed for supply reasons, it is necessary to maintain the distribution ability, especially when one or more wells are inoperable, as is the case recently, he said.
“We’re not there” to end the AVEK deliveries, Meza said. “We have enough water, we just don’t have the means to keep it coming.”
Councilmember Jim Creighton also pointed out the costs to the city should it decided to re-engage with AVEK in the future. Those connection costs to re-connect would become the city’s responsibility, “which could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars,” he said.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio said the problem is not really the AVEK water supply, but the city’s infrastructure needs.
“AVEK is there right now, but that’s not the impediment. The impediment is the infrastructure,” she said.
