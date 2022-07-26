California City Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin could face four challengers in her bid for a second term in the Nov. 8 election.
Her potential challengers include Councilman Kelly Kulikoff, who pulled nomination papers to challenge O’Laughlin rather than run for re-election, according to the City Clerk’s office.
Kulikoff was elected to a two-year seat, in November 2020.
O’Laughlin’s other potential opponents include Samuel Pope and Jose (Joe) Barragan, the city’s former Public Works director. Pope last ran for the mayor’s seat, in November 2020. Resident Shawn Bradley pulled nomination papers to run for the mayor’s seat and one of two seats on the City Council.
Former Councilman Don Parris pulled nomination papers for a seat on the council. Candidate Mike Goodell filed nomination papers for the council. City Treasurer Keith Middleton filed nomination papers to retain his seat.
In other Kern County races, Southern Kern Unified School District Board President Mario Gutierrez pulled nomination papers to run for re-election, according to the Kern County Elections Division.
Broc Job pulled nomination papers for Trustee Area No. 3, Office D, Boron seat on the Muroc Joint Unified School District Board of Education. Rosamond Community Services District incumbent Ben Stewart qualified for the Nov. 8 ballot. Incumbents Rick Webb and Gred Wood pulled nomination papers to retain their seats.
Resident Kelly Carden Jr. pulled nomination papers to run for a seat on the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council.
The latest candidate filings for local races in Los Angeles County saw potential challenger Blanca Nava pull nomination papers for a seat on Keppel Union School District’s Board of Education. Incumbents Georgia Halliman and Theresa McCafferty pulled nomination papers previously.
Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District, Trustee Area No. 5 incumbent Lola Skelton pulled nomination papers to retain her seat. Stephanie R. Lewis pulled nomination papers to run for the vacant, two-year Trustee Area No. 4 seat.
Quartz Hill Water District Board of Directors incumbent Allen Grant Flick pulled nomination papers to run for re-election. Incumbents Rodney C.”Rod” Holtz and Drew Mercy pulled nomination papers previously.
No further updates were available by press time, Tuesday.
