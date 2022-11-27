Cal City Logo

CALIFORNIA CITY — Faced with rising costs for veterinarian services, the California City City Council will discuss increasing the adoption fees it charges as part of the upcoming budget process.

The veterinarian the city uses to spay and neuter dogs and cats adopted out of the city’s animal shelter has raised its rates, effective Jan. 1, meaning the adoption fees charged will not cover the costs to the city, Police Chief Jesse Hightower said. (Animal Control is part of the Police Department.)

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.