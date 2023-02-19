CALIFORNIA CITY — After a recent controversy over the manner in which the mayor pro tem is appointed, the City Council will consider rewording the city’s Municipal Code to better clarify the process, although it will not change the appointment of current Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith.
The mayor pro tem conducts the Council’s meetings in the mayor’s absence.
The controversy arose when the matter of appointing the mayor pro tem was originally discussed on Dec. 13, during the Council’s first meeting since new members took office. The Council, however, could not come to an agreement as to how the selection process should be applied.
According to the California City Municipal Code, the mayor pro tem is the most senior member of the Council who has not yet served in that position. In this case, Jim Creighton and Karen Macedonio are the most senior members of the Council and neither has served as mayor pro tem.
In the case of two members having equal seniority, “the Council member who has received the most votes during the most recent election shall serve” as mayor pro tem, according to the Code.
Creighton said this would make Macedonio the mayor pro tem, as she had more votes than he did when they were elected in 2020.
However, in the most recent election, in November — when neither Creighton nor Macedonio were on the ballot — Smith received the most votes.
Interim city attorney Victor Ponto reviewed the Municipal Code and provided a recommendation that Smith met the requirements as outlined.
Smith was selected on a 3-2 vote on Jan. 11, with Creighton and Macedonio dissenting.
On Tuesday, Creighton proposed new language for the Code regarding selecting the mayor pro tem, to clarify the seeming contradictions between the most senior members and the member with the most votes in the most recent election.
Creighton’s proposed language would prioritize the senior member aspect of the ordinance, stipulating that new Council members are not eligible for the appointment.
While Creighton’s suggested change was a detailed rewrite of the ordinance, Mayor Kelly Kulikoff suggested simply changing the existing code from “the most recent election” to “their most recent election” to signify the senior Council member.
Public opinion expressed during the meeting was in favor of clarifying the rule.
Planning Commissioner Kim Welling agreed with changing the language to make it clearer and avoid the conflict regarding interpretation in the future.
“You don’t want to leave that open where people don’t understand the rules,” she said.
“I don’t have a problem with changing this; I do think it’s kind of clunky,” Smith, the sitting mayor pro tem, said, “but there will still be reason for someone to argue or poke holes.”
However, he wanted the interim city attorney to weigh in on the proposed changes and also felt any change should not be applicable to the current Council, including Councilmember Michael Kulikoff, who would be next in line for the position.
Creighton noted, because there are no term limits, each member can run and be re-elected, so it is difficult to determine when the current Council will end, perpetuating the issue for years.
The Council agreed to have Ponto review the changes and draft an ordinance for consideration at a future meeting, on a 4-0 vote, with Michael Kulikoff abstaining.
""controversy over the manner in which the mayor pro tem is appointed"" I thought that was decided by a game of Beer Pong ?? Winner gets to be Mayor ;) Cal City is a City in Decline....Enjoy it,..at your own Risk. ;)
