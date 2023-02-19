Cal City Logo

CALIFORNIA CITY — After a recent controversy over the manner in which the mayor pro tem is appointed, the City Council will consider rewording the city’s Municipal Code to better clarify the process, although it will not change the appointment of current Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith.

The mayor pro tem conducts the Council’s meetings in the mayor’s absence.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

""controversy over the manner in which the mayor pro tem is appointed"" I thought that was decided by a game of Beer Pong ?? Winner gets to be Mayor ;) Cal City is a City in Decline....Enjoy it,..at your own Risk. ;)

