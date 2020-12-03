CALIFORNIA CITY — A California City man missing since 2017 was found dead in a remote area of Cantil.
A tip led deputies with the Kern County Sheriff’s Department on Nov. 17 to a remote area in eastern Kern County.
When they arrived, they discovered human remains and began an investigation into the person’s death.
Investigators with the California City Police Department contacted the Sheriff’s Department and dental records were provided to the deputies, so they could possibly identify the deceased man.
Investigators were able to determine that the remains belong to Phillip “Pete” Hammond of California City. He was reported missing in July 2017. His disappearance appeared to have been under suspicious circumstances.
The California City Police Department has classified this as an open homicide investigation and reminds the public that there is a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved in Hammond’s death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the California City Police Department at 760-373-8606.
