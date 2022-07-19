BAKERSFIELD — A 37-year-old California City man has been convicted of attempted murder and assault for attacking another man with a knife, slicing his throat, in California City, in December.
A Kern County jury convicted Lorenzo Crosby of first degree attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, on July 15, according to a statement from the Kern County District Attorney.
The conviction stems from a Dec. 5 incident, in which Crosby was at a gathering at a Cal City park with the victim, identified only as a 23-year-old man and several others. Toward the end of the night, with temperatures dropping, the group entered a friend’s vehicle to get warm with the heater.
Once in the car, Crosby reached over the front seat, grabbed a small knife and slit the victim’s throat. The resulting cut was about seven inches long and his trachea was exposed, according to the District Attorney’s release.
While the other three in the group aided the victim, Crosby fled. He was found following an investigation which involved an FBI task force, as well as the California City Police Department. Crosby was arrested, on Dec. 17, in Lancaster.
“Crosby committed an unprovoked, violent act upon the victim and nearly killed him,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said, in the release. “We are grateful for the quick action of the victim’s friends in helping to save his life and for the work of the California City Police Department and FBI in locating and arresting Crosby who became a fugitive after committing this horrific crime.”
Crosby remains in Kern County Jail, held without bail.
He will be sentenced, on Oct. 5 and faces a maximum of 22 years to life in prison.
