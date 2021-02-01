CALIFORNIA CITY — Councilmember Kelly Kullikoff presented to the City Council key steps that would be necessary to push California City forward.
In his presentation, Kullikof said the city needs branding and a plan of action for economic development.
“We can not live on the special tax forever and we have the opportunity to put us on a path to self-sustainability,” he said. “If we want to be a space exploration, technology hub or looked at as a leader in the globalized market sector, there is nothing stopping us from getting there besides ourselves.”
He also said if there are any infrastructure impediments, the city must actively seek solutions to those and not leave them to be solved years down the line.
Kulikoff said there needs to be some plan in place that makes the city attractive for people to want to come to California City.
“We need something that brands us as a city and we need to communicate that out and we don’t have that team to help us,” he said.
Planning Commissioner Carolinda Flemming said the city needs and would benefit greatly from a brand ambassador.
“I think that’s a great first step, to get somebody in here to really set that branding and public relations,” City Planner Shawn Monk said in agreement with Flemming. “That way in the meantime we can work on our goals and priorities as a city.”
City Manager Anna Linn said she would draft up a potential job description for city branding and for economic development by the council’s next meeting on Feb. 9.
“Staff, as talented as we are, we can bring things to the table, but we can only go so far,” she said. “We need someone to actually go out there and market us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.