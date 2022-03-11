CALIFORNIA CITY — Applications for positions on three separate city commissions and boards open, today.
The city is seeking to fill open or expiring seats on the Planning Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission and the city’s Vicious Dog Review Board.
All appointments are for two-year terms.
The applications are available on the city’s website, www.californiacity-ca.gov or at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd. The deadline is 5 p.m., on March 25.
Interested residents may apply to one or more of the open positions.
The Planning Commission, which reviews and ensures developments meet the city’s standards and zoning requirements, has three seats with terms that expire, on April 30. They are the positions held by Chair Carolinda Fleming, and commissioners Jay Dunham and Kim Welling.
The Parks and Recreation Commission, which provides input and oversight on the city’s parks and activities, has two positions with terms expiring, on April 30. They are held by Vice Chair Shauna Royten and Commissioner Duane Vasquez.
The California City Vicious Dog Review Board was established by the City Council, in 2014, to review any petition from Animal Control to declare a dog as a vicious animal, which carries additional restrictions for the owner. The Board, however, it has not met nor had members in several years.
The city is seeking to appoint the three members of the Board, with specific requirements for each. One must be a resident at least 18 years old; one must be a state-licensed veterinarian and one must be a certified dog trainer or certified animal behaviorist. The latter two positions do not need to be Cal City residents or business owners, although that is preferred.
When announcing the application period for these posts, on Tuesday, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said she would conduct interviews of applicants, in April, and make recommendations for the appointments for the Council’s approval at the April 26 meeting.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff, however, questioned not bringing all the applicants to the Council for appointment.
“Because that’s not what our ordinance says. It comes from the mayor with the advice and consent of Council,” O’Laughlin said, and offered Kulikoff the opportunity to help with the interviews, which he declined.
Resident Shawn Bradley, however, stated the ordinance which created the Vicious Dog Review Board states its members are appointed by the City Council, not the mayor, as in other cases.
O’Laughlin requested the City Clerk review the procedures for appointing members to the Board and make changes as necessary.
The notice posted with the applications on the city’s Web site shows that the appointment will be made by the City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.