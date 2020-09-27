CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council approved an agreement for the city manager to sign an agreement with a company to begin cannabis audits during a meeting Tuesday.
The agreement was approved for HdL Companies to conduct the audits for distribution and manufacturing in a 3-2 vote, with councilmembers Ronald and William Smith dissenting.
“We have not in four years audited any of these grows,” Mayor Pro Tem Donald Parris said.
He added that it was time for the Council to act and bring a cannabis compliance person in to see if the grows are paying all their taxes.
The original motion by Parris included auditing for cannabis cultivation but was approved to be retracted and amended to not include it in the audit before the Council made their vote.
HdL was one of two companies that made bids to be contracted for the cannabis audits. City Manager Anna Linn solicited the two bids by HdL and Anti-Money Laundering consulting firm but didn’t for a third because the other two bids were made public.
Councilmember R. Smith openly opposed this going forward because there were not three bids and pleaded with the rest of the council to let the bid go out for a request for proposal.
“We need to have an RFP so that everyone is on the same level playing field,” Ronald Smith said. “We need to put an RFP out there. And I am opposed; it’s not a surprise to our city manager, based upon not getting three bids.”
He also opposed this moving forward because the ordinance states that the City will hire a cannabis tax administrator to audit all areas of cannabis compliance and has yet to do so since 2016.
“Since 2016 we’ve never followed ordnance,” he said. “We need a tax administrator.”
California City resident Jeanie O’Laughlin, a certified public accountant, was also in opposition, since there were two different proposals, one from HdL and one from AML, because they weren’t asked for the same thing. One was asked for a quote for cannabis compliance and the other was asked for a full audit.
“These are backdoor deals that are being done,” O’Laughlin said. “I don’t understand why the Council can not do an RFP so that everyone is bidding on the same thing.”
She also agreed with Ronald Smith that there needs to be a cannabis tax administrator, someone there in the City to handle day-to-day issues and questions instead of referring to a consultant.
“There’s a lot of things that go day-to-day that you’re not going to have anyone here to address,” O’Laughlin said. “And if they do, they’re going to charge you.”
In HdL’s proposal, it stated that any additional services requested by the City that are not specifically described in the proposal will be billed at the standard rate for the assigned staffer. Half of HdL’s staff are paid $250 an hour and the other half are paid $195 an hour.
