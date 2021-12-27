CALIFORNIA CITY — At a time when many agencies are dark, the California City Council will meet, Tuesday, with unfinished 2021-2022 budget issues on the agenda.
The City Council approved the 2021-2022 budget, on Nov. 23, just shy of five months into the fiscal year. The budget was approved on a 3-2 vote, with Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin and Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch dissenting. This prompted debate over whether it should require a supermajority, or four-fifths, vote for passage.
The City Council, in September 2019, agreed to a policy that required a supermajority vote to spend any reserve funds. It was unclear, at the time of the Nov. 23 vote, if that amendment to the policy manual was ever formally enacted.
The Council, on Tuesday, will consider portions of the budget brought back for re-review, including changes made during the approval process last month.
This includes an error discovered in the General Fund, which corrected improves the fund’s net position, according to the staff report.
The revised General Fund shows expenses of $7.65 million against revenues of nearly $7.96 million, including $705,000 in grants from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
This balances the General Fund, with an ending balance of $304,357, according to the staff report.
Three departments continue to show a deficit in the budget items under review: Tierra Del Sol Golf Course, California City Municipal Airport and the Fire Department.
The revisions propose using $430,143 from General Fund reserves to support Tierra Del Sol Golf Course and the airport this year, while working to determine how best to ensure these operations’ sustainability, according to the staff report. This will require a supermajority vote.
The Fire Department’s budget calls for using a portion of the $508,499 carried over from the prior year to close the gap in this year’s projected $3.64 million in expenses and nearly $3.38 million in revenues.
Because this uses the Department’s reserve fund, it will require a four-fifths vote to approve.
The staff report notes ongoing deficits in the Police Department, Dial-A-Ride and Public Works Administration.
The latter two areas will be addressed when the financial audits for the past two years are completed.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd.
Members of the public may also participate via Zoom at http://us06web.zoom.us/j/81465964172
Dark...and riding Dirty...That's Cal City for ya.
