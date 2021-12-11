CALIFORNIA CITY — California City High School was placed in a non-emergency lockdown for a few hours, on Thursday, after students reported messages of a threat to the school.
No danger was discovered following an investigation by California City Police Department officers and the lockdown was lifted before the end of the school day, Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said, Friday.
Several students received an anonymous message about “blowing up the school,” Aguirre said, which they reported to school officials, leading to the lockdown.
The messages were sent to students’ phones via Air Drop, meaning they had to be sent from a relatively close range and using the same type of phone, she said. The investigation involved searching belongings of those people who were close enough in the vicinity of the students who received the message and had the appropriate type of device.
Investigators were unable to determine where the threatening message originated, but neither did they find any weapons or other dangerous devices, Aguirre said.
The investigation took a couple of hours. “We tried to keep everybody informed, within reason,” she said.
Although there was no danger found, “we’re going to treat any and all issues as if they are real,” she said. “We can’t take anything lightly.”
Aguirre reiterated a request to parents and guardians to speak to their children about not making any casual or flippant remarks that could be interpreted as a threat.
“Nothing is a joke any more,” she said.
Every potential threat to student safety must be investigated, which takes time away from the educational mission.
Lockdowns also require students to remain in their classrooms, without moving on to the next class or otherwise moving about the campus. This in itself can cause increased anxiety.
“It is imperative that we all speak to our kids about not bringing anything to school that you shouldn’t have or can even be thought of as something you shouldn’t have and to watch your words,” Aguirre said.
The district is not experiencing an increase in such incidents, but the awareness is heightened, she said.
