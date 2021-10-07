MOJAVE — California City High School will be the first Special Olympics Unified Champion School in the Mojave Unified School District, after the District’s Board of Trustees approved an agreement with Special Olympics Southern California.
The agreement makes the District a Unified Champion District, with Cal City High School being the first to implement programs that proactively work to improve inclusivity and acceptance of all students, including those with intellectual difficulties, not only in sports, but other aspects of campus life.
“We’re super excited about this,” Superintendent Katherine Aguirre said, during the Tuesday Board meeting. “Hopefully this is just the start of a much broader partnership that we can extend over into Mojave Junior-Senior (High School) and then into our middle and elementary schools.”
At Cal City High School, the plans call for creating a Team Wellness program within the Physical Education program, where students without disabilities lead and monitor progress for students with disabilities. This is intended to teach students how to support those with disabilities in ways they did not know how to do before, according to the staff report.
Another goal is to establish a Bocce ball team for students and staff to learn the game, as a beginning to creating a unified sports program.
To encourage inclusive youth leadership, Special Olympics is teaming with another campus club, Skills USA, with general education students in both clubs.
A five-kilometer race fundraiser is planned for the 2022-2023 school year, to help spread the word about the program with Special Olympics, as well as a dance for those classrooms across community with students with moderate to severe disabilities, according to the staff report.
With their unanimously approval of the agreement, the Board also approved Cal City High School Principal Katherine Notterman as the District’s liaison for the program.
