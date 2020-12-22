CALIFORNIA CITY — California City’s City Council is set to have a busy meeting this evening with nine new business items on the agenda.
During today’s meeting via Zoom, the Council will discuss and appoint members to the City’s Boards and commissions, hear from the California City Police Department for new body-worn cameras and approve a task order for a water main construction project.
Headlining the agenda items is the Council’s appointments to the city’s various Boards and commissions, such as the East Kern Alliance, the League of California Cities/Desert Mountain Division, the Planning Commission and Public Safety. Those appointed to these positions will hold them through 2022.
The Council will also hear a proposal from CCPD’s Lt. Jesse Hightower, to approve body-worn camera upgrades.
In 2015, the department was provided funding for the cameras. Over the last two years, the quality of the cameras has declined and there has been a lack of technical support from the company, Body Cams by Retired Cops, from whom the body cams were purchased.
One of the company’s founders passed away and it has disbanded, according to the police department’s staff report.
Two quotes from Watch Guard and Digital Ally are being presented to the Council. The department is recommending the approval of the Digital Ally quote for 20 cameras, docking stations and iCloud licenses. It will cost $60,383 over five years — $12,397.60 the first year and $11,997.60 for the last four years. The funding will come from the department’s budget for safety equipment.
The Public Works Department is seeking approval from the Council for a Task Order for BHT Engineering out of Bakersfield, for its Section 21 Water Main Construction Project.
The City’s water department has developed a permanent solution to fix water pressure issues in higher altitude areas, according to the proposal by the Public Works Department.
The staff presented the potential solution to the California State Water Resource Control Board and want the proposal prepared by an engineer.
Public Works Director Joe Barragan is asking the council to approve a Task Order of $87,076 for BHT to design and prepare the project to be approved by the State’s Water Resource Control Board’s Division of Drinking Water. The funding will come from the Water Assets Transmission and Distribution Fund account.
Other items on tonight’s agenda include the possible expansion of the Wastewater Division, approval for a new lease agreement for golf carts by EZ-GO and discussion of the revised job description for the finance director.
The meeting via Zoom is scheduled for 6 p.m. Closed session will begin at 5 p.m. To join the meeting online go to https://zoom.us/j/92748525966
The meeting ID is 927 4852 5966.
To join the meeting by phone, call 669-900-9128 and the meeting ID is 927 4852 5966.
