CALIFORNIA CITY — Some 15 retailers have expressed interest in entering the California City market, according to a recruiting firm contracted by the city.
Christopher Bontrager, of Retail Strategies, could not give specifics on the companies or possible locations in his report to the City Council, Tuesday, due to the confidential nature of negotiations.
Contact with the interested firms resulted from the firm’s efforts to market the city and attract much-needed new businesses.
The city contracted with Retail Strategies, in April, under a three-year, $45,000-per-year agreement.
The firm conducted a market analysis and created a catalog of available properties for businesses to locate, and combined these ingredients into a strategic plan for recruitment, Bontrager said.
“This is an ever-evolving process,” he said, constantly updating in terms of needs and availability.
In its market analysis, the firm looked at not only the demographics within the Cal City boundaries, but also the surrounding area from which customers are drawn.
This includes specifics for a three-, five-, and 10-mile radius, and five-, 10- and 15-minute drive times.
Additionally, the firm collected information derived from cell phones, showing when people enter certain businesses and where they have come from. This mobile data provides actual information about a customer base, Bontrager said.
Using this information, the firm determined the market population for Cal City is 23,000 people, opposed to the just over 14,000 that live within the city. This number is expected to see a 9.6% growth rate between 2020 and 2025, he said.
The study determined the top retail categories needed in the Cal City area are health and personal care, apparel, furniture and home goods and all types of restaurants, from fast food to sit-down.
With a lack of these types of businesses, “these are dollars that are escaping the area,” he said.
Using the data collected, Retail Strategies created a marketing guide to present to prospective businesses. In a series of snapshots, it lists the area’s demographics, regional draw and desired types of retail businesses, “all the information we need to get a conversation started with them,” Bontrager said.
The guide also maps existing, national chain businesses, along with the average traffic counts on the city’s major thoroughfares. Including only the major, name-brand businesses and not local, mom-and-pop establishments is because the retail firms being targeted are “pack animals,” he said and want to locate where their competitors are having success.
Retail Strategies takes the marketing guide and additional collected information to various conferences for retail businesses, about three or four each year, Bontrager said, where they represent the city to retailers.
These efforts, in the past 10 months or so, have yielded 15 separate retailers who have interest in possibly locating in Cal City, he said.
Another five or six declined, due to the size and demographics, he said.
Asked about what have been identified as the city’s strengths, Bontrager said the ability to draw from a wider area than the small community is a plus, as is the solid retail corridor along California City Boulevard.
As for weakness, the city is at “the baby stage” of growth, he said.
