CALIFORNIA CITY — With the last of its delayed audits completed, California City Council members were pleased to find that the city ended the 2020-2021 fiscal year in the black.
“This is the first time in years we’ve had a surplus,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
Presented to the Council, on Tuesday, the audit found the financial reporting to be accurate, with the auditors granting an “unqualified” or “clean” opinion on the city’s financial record-keeping, auditor Ryan Jolley said.
The audit showed that the city’s General Fund, which covers most of the city’s day-to-day operations, saw an increase of $1.7 million in 2020-2021.
“This audit kind of shows an epic reversal of fortune for the city,” Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch said, given that the previous three were in the red. “That’s really a tribute to the people involved in running the city.”
Outside of the General Fund, the city is seeing deficits in enterprise funds — which are supposed to be self-sustaining — including the airport and golf course, areas where financial issues are long-standing. Jolley recommended that those funds, since they are not self-sustaining, should be rolled into the General Fund.
“Overall, the financial position improved for the city in Fiscal Year 2021,” Jolley said.
There was one finding of deficiencies in the internal accounting controls, which is already being addressed.
“There has been significant improvement,” Jolley said, and expects the issue to be fully cleared in the 2021-2022 audit.
This was the last of three audits that had not been completed, dating back to 2018-2019.
The lack of completed financial audits was a detriment, not only because there was no assurance as to the city’s financial position, but also because timely audits are required to access certain state and federal funds, such as those for roads.
“We’re starting to turn the corner here and maybe we can start planning,” O’Laughlin said. “We should be in a much stronger position in the coming year.”
(1) comment
Cal City was riding dirty for an extremely long time (Audit Wise)....They still have major troubles.
