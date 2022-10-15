Cal City Logo

CALIFORNIA CITY — With the last of its delayed audits completed, California City Council members were pleased to find that the city ended the 2020-2021 fiscal year in the black.

“This is the first time in years we’ve had a surplus,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Cal City was riding dirty for an extremely long time (Audit Wise)....They still have major troubles.

