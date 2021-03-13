CALIFORNIA CITY — The gymnasium floor for the Strata Sports Center will be getting a much-needed facelift.
The City Council agreed, by a 3-2 vote, during its regular meeting on Tuesday to resurface the floor of the sports center before it opens up to the public.
The project will be carried out by Pacific Tennis Courts, Inc. costing $14,395 which will come out of a General Government Fund for Improvements meaning the funds would not be coming out of the Parks Department budget. The resurfacing is anticipated to take up to one week.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said one of the issues she has with this project is that this is not something that urgently needs to be fixed or has a safety issue.
“Personally I would like to see this wait until the next budget cycle and get it put into the budget rather than all these little add-ons we’re doing,” she said.
City Manager Anna Linn said the floor is not usable or appropriate for basketball at this time.
“We’re not going to be over budget,” she said. “It’s money that is in the budget. We’re just not going to be able to use (the money) for improvements in City Hall. We’re going to chose to use it for Parks and Rec.”
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff agreed with the mayor’s points and said that if the floor is still playable, there is no need to do this project now.
Recreation Coordinator Carlos Hernandez said the floor does not have a coating on it, making it inappropriate to play on.
“The lines are fading out so it would be something that’s impertinent to the community to provide enrichment for the programs that we are providing for the public and children,” he said. “It will be a safe space providing public safety. So prior to opening, I believe it is something we should do.”
Carolinda Fleming, president of the City’s Planning Commission, said the sports center’s floor has been in bad shape for years and kids from outside of the City came to use the court before the pandemic.
“At some point in time, we have to give quality of life even to the least of them, and that’s our children,” she said. “For them to have a fresh floor, what that shows is ‘They care about me.’ … We got to start caring about someone other than adults.”
Councilmember Jim Creighton said the opportunity to do this project is now.
“Since we can’t open it anyway, now is the perfect opportunity to get it done even if you disagree with actually getting it done,” he said. “Now is the time to do it when we can’t use it.”
