CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council gave its approval to three new job classifications and salary ranges for the understaffed Planning Department.
The Council agreed to the classifications, at its Jan. 25 meeting, for positions recommended in an organizational evaluation by planning consultant Interwest. The evaluation recommended a three-person Planning Department.
The Planning and Community Development Director will head the Planning Department, and is seen as a critical need.
This director would be expected to perform the more complex, specialized and technical planning assignments, as well as provide supervision for the Planning and Building departments and the cannabis program, according to the staff report.
“This is not just a policy-making director. This would be an active director that would be a hands-on director,” Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose said.
This position will be salaried, at the same rate as all the director positions in the city. The salary range proposed is between $96,000 and $122,000 annually.
For the associate planner position, which is expected to perform a full range of planning duties will only occasional instruction, Ambrose looked at similar positions in Bakersfield, Wasco, Hesperia and Palmdale for a salary range.
California City’s proposed range of between $62,000 and $79,000 annually is slightly lower than the comparable cities, but higher than the current range for an associate planner in Cal City.
The assistant planner position is seen as an entry-level position, with a proposed salary range that is 5% lower than the associate planner position. This is a new classification for Cal City.
The approval for the classifications and salary ranges does not mean the city will be hiring for all of the positions immediately, due to budget constraints.
The Planning and Community Development Director is the top priority and the city is expected to seek to fill it soon.
