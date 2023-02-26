California City Town Hall

James Robinson lobbies for funding for a proposed clubhouse for California City’s golf course during a Town Hall meeting Thursday to collect input on how the city should allocate about $2.5 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

CALIFORNIA CITY — Parks enhancements, and especially a clubhouse for the city-owned golf course, topped the list of desired projects Thursday during a town hall meeting.

The purpose of the meeting was to get input on spending more than $2.5 million in federal funds awarded to the city under the American Rescue Plan Act.

Jimzan 3
Are they going to take Bars and Strip Clubs off the Table...? No wonder no one wants to be Mayor. [wink]

