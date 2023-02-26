CALIFORNIA CITY — Parks enhancements, and especially a clubhouse for the city-owned golf course, topped the list of desired projects Thursday during a town hall meeting.
The purpose of the meeting was to get input on spending more than $2.5 million in federal funds awarded to the city under the American Rescue Plan Act.
The City Council will make a decision on the matter Tuesday at its regular meeting.
The city was awarded approximately $3.3 million as part of the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill intended to aid communities and governments in public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic.
The Act was signed in March 2021. The funds must be obligated for projects by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
So far, only about $800,000 of the funding has been allocated, for an IT project to repair damage caused by a June 2021 cyber attack and to upgrade the city’s computer systems with increased security.
Regulations regarding how the funds may be spent have been loosened since the original award, allowing the city greater latitude in allocating them.
Potential projects were submitted by city staff for Thursday’s discussion, as well as a list of projects suggested during an April 2022 budget development discussion.
“We’re just putting (these items) out for public discussion,” interim city manager Jim Hart said.
One item not on the list, but which received ample support during the town hall, is construction of a clubhouse and pro shop for the city’s golf course.
This was proposed previously and plans are in hand, but there has been no funding available so far, golf course volunteer James Robinson said.
“We started off like gangbusters and fizzled out pretty quickly,” he said of the proposed improvements for the golf course.
Without a clubhouse, the course is not as attractive to outside players and tournaments and membership has stopped growing, he said. This means decreasing revenue for the course and city.
The clubhouse project would cost an estimated $600,000 to complete, Robinson said, and would include a restaurant.
Other parks and recreation projects which received support from the public include a walking path at Central Park, a splash pad at Balsitis Park and a skate park and soccer fields at the former Par 3 course and Little League snack bar. These projects ranged in estimated cost from $10,000 to $250,000.
“I truly believe, as a mother and a wife and as a community member here, that when we invest in our parks and the recreation, it definitely enhances the quality of life for all the citizens here,” Parks and Recreation Commissioner Shawna Royton said.
In support of the parks project, resident Mark Goodell said families deserve to have family-friendly enjoyment in the city.
Another proposed project that received support from several residents is a new roof for the city-owned Chamber of Commerce building, as it has ongoing problems with leaks. The estimated cost for this project is $20,000.
“I’d hate to see us lose that entire building because we didn’t take care of it,” Planning Commissioner Kim Welling said.
Resident Shawn Bradley disagreed with the golf course clubhouse suggestion, as he felt it would not help the entire community, only those interested in it and who can afford to play there.
Instead, he suggested expanding the overcrowded animal shelter.
Other suggestions for projects included landscaping and signage at City Hall and a reimbursement program for businesses that were forced to close during the pandemic lock-downs and lost revenue during that time.
The latter was suggested by John Elmes, owner of Cal City MX Park. The park was forced to close by the city for four weeks at the start of the pandemic in 2020, during which time he lost some $35,400 in revenue, he said.
The reimbursement proposal also received support from other residents.
Upgrades to the video and audio systems in the Council Chambers, a project suggested by staff last year, also found support.
Councilmember Jim Creighton noted that the proposed projects requested by the Water and Wastewater departments — for a total of $3.2 million — could be funded through their own, self-supporting funds.
Absent those departments, the remaining requests would come to about $1.3 million, he said, using the figures provided, which are not actual quotes, but estimates. This number does not include the golf course clubhouse.
