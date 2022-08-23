RV fire

Firefighters battled a fully-engulfed recreational vehicle, Saturday, at a commercial marijuana cultivation facility, successfully keeping the flames from the onsite greenhouses.

 Photos courtesy of the California City Fire Department

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Fire Department, on Saturday evening, fought a fire started in a recreational vehicle within the property of a commercial marijuana cultivation operation, Department officials reported.

Firefighters were sent to investigate reports of smoke, at approximately 6:17 p.m., in the vicinity of Doolittle Place and Mitchell Boulevard, just south of the California City Municipal Airport.

