CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City Fire Department, on Saturday evening, fought a fire started in a recreational vehicle within the property of a commercial marijuana cultivation operation, Department officials reported.
Firefighters were sent to investigate reports of smoke, at approximately 6:17 p.m., in the vicinity of Doolittle Place and Mitchell Boulevard, just south of the California City Municipal Airport.
While en route, the original unit requested additional fire engines, as there was a large column of smoke visible from a distance.
The first unit arrived at 22000 Mitchell Blvd. to find a recreational vehicle, approximately 30 feet long, fully engulfed with fire, within a commercial marijuana greenhouse facility, Department officials reported.
Firefighters were initially challenged by moderate wind, as well as the threat of fire to the nearby greenhouses, officials reported.
Firefighters were able to knock down the fire, within minutes, preventing it from spreading to the greenhouses and other contents of the property.
Due to the high temperatures, an ambulance was requested to be on medical standby for the firefighters. No injuries were reported.
The California City Police Department, Kern County Fire Department, Hall Ambulance and the Emergency Communications Centers assisted the California City Fire Department.
Last month, the Fire Department responded to four vehicle fires and six structure fires, along with three vegetation/brush fires, according to the Department’s monthly report to the City Council.
This is on par with the previous year, when the Department responded to 15 fires, in July: five structure fires, three vehicle fires and seven vegetation/brush fires.
