CALIFORNIA CITY — The city is looking to provide a public charging station for electric vehicles, using state grant funds.
The City Council, on Tuesday, approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kern Council of Governments, the agency that distributes state and federal transportation-related funds, including those under the state’s Clean Transportation Program.
California City was allocated $99,000 of those funds by Kern COG and it has another $50,000 grant from the East Kern Air Pollution Control District that may be used as the city’s matching funds for the project. The MOU is required for the city to obtain the funds.
The project calls for an off-grid (solar) electric vehicle charger to be installed on city property in the Aspen Mall parking lot. A second charger could also be funded.
Based on estimates, the project may cost the city $7,413 in addition to the grant funds, interim city manager Jim Hart said.
“It’s going to benefit anybody with an electric vehicle,” Councilmember Jim Creighton said.
Resident Al Hutson suggested that Aspen Mall was not a safe site for the charger and instead suggested the Westway park-and-ride, on the city’s far western edge.
Police Chief Jesse Hightower said Westway was not as safe as the Aspen Mall, which is on the most heavily patrolled street in Cal City. The park-and-ride, in contrast, is not patrolled as much, and the city has had issues with vandalism and transients there.
It is desirable to place electric vehicle chargers where the drivers want to spend some time while their vehicle is charging, resident and EV owner Duane Vasquez said, making Aspen Mall a more likely choice.
“No other place is as visible as the Aspen Mall,” Creighton said.
Additionally, having at least one EV charger, will help the city to stand out, instead of always following other cities, Vasquez said.
The Council voted 4-0 to approve the agreement. Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff recused himself, because he had financial interest at the Aspen Mall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.