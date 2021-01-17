CALIFORNIA CITY — The $25,000 reward committed by California City for information in finding brothers Orson West, three, and Orrin West, four, was extended to Jan. 26.
The City Council voted to approve the extension during Tuesday’s City Council meeting to avoid the reward from expiring later that night as approved by the Council during a Jan. 7 special meeting.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff suggested again to raise the reward from the city to $50,000, citing $25,000 for each of the two boys.
Councilmember Jim Creighton disagreed and said $50,000 is excessively high.
“First of all, the city doesn’t have that kind of money to pay out $50,000 on a whim,” Creighton said. “Granted it may never get paid out, but let’s say tomorrow it comes up, where’s the city going to pull $50,000?”
The Council also wanted to keep the reward in line with others committed by previous councils.
There was some confusion among the Council and members of the public as to how exactly previous rewards were handled and requested City Manager Anna Linn to research the subject and bring it back to the council.
Linn also presented a reward policy draft, but it was tabled to the next council meeting on Jan. 26 so revisions can be made.
“If you guys continue the $25,000, we will bring a revised version based on your request and the information and history of the previous rewards,” she said.
The overall reward money in finding Orson and Orrin West has grown to $100,000 as of Wednesday.
So far GreenStone Cannabis Dispensary, Preferred Towing, Murphy’s Pools and Spas, Victory Baptist Church and West Coast Reality have contributed to the reward for information in finding the missing boys.
Also, $30,000 has been put up by the boys’ adoptive parents, Trezell and Jacqueline West.
The information that leads to finding the West boys must also lead to an arrest and conviction in order to collect the reward committed by the city.
Orson and Orrin West were last seen on Dec. 21 in the 10700 block of Aspen Avenue playing in the backyard of their home while Trezell West was gathering wood to start a fire.
The boys are approximately three feet tall, 30 to 40 pounds and both were last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information that can assist in locating Orson and Orrin is asked to contact the California City Police Department by calling dispatch at 760-373-8606.
