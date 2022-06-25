CALIFORNIA CITY — With all five members in place, the City Council, on Thursday, approved a resolution continuing the provisions for meeting under emergency measures initiated at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Council met in a special meeting, with the resolution the only item on the agenda, after four members deadlocked on the matter at the previous regular meeting, on June 14, in the absence of Councilmember Jim Creighton.
The measures, under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s continuing emergency declaration, allow for Council members to participate remotely while suspending some aspects of the Ralph M. Brown Act, the state’s open-meeting law.
The Council has been extending the measures, each month.
On Wednesday, Creighton and Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch participated remotely via Zoom; the other three members were in the Council chambers at City Hall.
Creighton said he would be there in person if he could, but was unable.
The vote to continue the measures was 3-2, with Creighton joining Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin and Councilmember Karen Macedonio in approving the extension and breaking the deadlock of the prior meeting.
Opposition to continuing the measures focused on the fact that they are possible under Newsom’s continuing emergency declaration, which some do not see as necessary.
“I think the issue for some of us is that word ‘emergency,’ ” former council member Ron Smith said. “It’s a matter of liberty. What is the emergency, what is the crisis now? Will this continue on?”
“The word ‘emergency’ is what allows us to do this,” O’Laughlin said in response to Smith’s suggestion the word be removed. “The reality is, whether we pass this or not, it’s not going to change anything at the state level.”
Resident Shawn Bradley said continuing the measures could help prevent delaying city business, if the Council is unable to reach a quorum with members unable to participate remotely.
“I think we are somewhat in an emergency,” he said.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff maintained his position that no emergency exists and that the measures are unnecessary.
“We’re not doing any mask mandates at City Hall; we’re not following any other protocol that has to do with being careful with some sort of COVID issues that might be going around,” he said. “We’re not really in a state of emergency here.”
The measures impact only the Council, not public participation, he said.
“I think if we wanted to stay home, we shouldn’t be on the Council in the first place,” he said.
Creighton emphasized that the ongoing state of emergency declaration is made by the governor, not the city. His decision allows the city to allow certain flexibility without violating the Brown Act, Creighton said.
Creighton also requested that Council members who do participate remotely be visible on screen via Zoom.
“Be visible to people when you speak,” he said.
Council members agreed to the request, which will be made formal at the Council’s next meeting, on June 28.
