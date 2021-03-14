CALIFORNIA CITY — A Bakersfield engineering company’s contract with the City was extended to 2025.
The City Council approved during its regular meeting on Tuesday an extension of the contract with BHT Engineering, Inc. to June 30, 2025, and an expansion of its contract to include City services.
Public Works Director Joe Barragan said the City has used two engineering firms for the City’s needs — Arrow Engineering Service, Inc. of Lancaster and BHT. Arrow did all the City projects and BHT conducted state and federal projects.
Arrow’s contract expired on Feb. 25, and because BHT was the only firm to respond to the City’s Request For Qualifications from firms interested in performing federal, state, local and city engineering services, Barragan said staff recommended expanding BHT’s contract.
“We’ll phase (Arrow) out as projects they were paid for are completed, but we won’t use them for anymore new services,” he said.
BHT is under contract until June 1, 2022, to fulfill state and federal projects. Barragan said amending their contract for three more years because it is an extensive process to put bids out and get proposals to replace Arrow.
“It makes it easier on staff,” he said. “The reason I’m also recommending this to be extended because I do think highly of BHT. They’ve been really great to work with.”
The public works director’s sentiments about BHT were shared with Councilmember Jim Creighton and City Clerk Denise Hilliker.
“They are wonderful,” City Manager Anna Linn said. “When we ask for them to speed up their turnaround time for streamlining, they jumped on board with that. And they are very familiar with our City. If you mention a road or a street, or a project they can tell you pretty much when its done and what’s needed.”
