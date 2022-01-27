CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, agreed to extend Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose’s contract on a month-by-month basis, as the search for a permanent city manager enters its final phase.
When Ambrose was hired, in July, to helm the city while the Council searched for a permanent city manager, the contract was for six months. However, the search for a city manager candidate has taken longer.
Ambrose’s current contract was set to expire, on Wednesday. The extension moves her employment to a month-by-month basis until the Council completes recruitment and hires a new city manager. Her salary is $10,000 per month.
The Council voted 4-1 for the contract extension, with Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff dissenting. Kulikoff also cast the lone dissenting vote when Ambrose was appointed and for her original contract.
Kulikoff said at that time he was concerned about the hiring process, and asked that the Council publicly reveal the steps taken in coming to their decision.
“This seems like a public discussion,” he said.
Because the personnel process is carried out in closed session, City Attorney Baron Bettenhausen advised against making public those discussions.
The city hired an outside firm to find and vet potential candidates for the position. According to the staff report, the firm expects interviews for the position next month.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Council also agreed to an extension to the contract for Interwest, a firm that has been essentially acting as the city’s Planning Department, in order to help clear the large backlog in pending development projects while the department has virtually no staffing.
In September, the Council approved a $184,000, six-month contract with Interwest, a professional community development firm, to aid the Planning Department.
The city has been operating without a full-time planner since theirs left in April, and there were no applicants for the position, according to the staff report.
Interwest went through the contracted number sooner than anticipated, as the workload was unexpectedly high, Paul Junker of Interwest said. Junker has been serving as the city’s interim planning director.
“We had no idea how many projects you had. We were really floored,” Junker said at the Jan. 11 meeting.
There was a great deal of work required just to sort out where projects were in the process, what had been done and what tasks remained.
The Council considered a six-month, $189,000 extension to the Interwest contract, as the city hires and transitions to in-house planning services.
During discussion of the Interwest contract extension, on Tuesday, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin questioned whether progress had been made on the backlog by Interwest.
“I am very concerned with where we are with Interwest,” she said.
O’Laughlin ultimately agreed to an amendment to the contract extension, to be negotiated by Ambrose, with benchmarks for progress in clearing the development backlog.
The contract extension passed unanimously.
