CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council recently heard from three private companies making bids to help strengthen the City’s infrastructure.
Align Infrastructure, Senga Energy and Public Facilities Investment Corporation conducted presentations and answered questions from the Council regarding their bids to repair and bring up-to-date the infrastructure of the City during a special meeting workshop on Friday.
The corporation demonstrated to the Council their proven track-record with local entities such as Antelope Valley East Kern Water Agency, Palmdale Water District as well as the City of Palmdale.
Chris Pélissié, president of Senga Energy, showed their willingness to partner with the Southern California Regional Energy Network and bring the City into its Public Agency Program.
Chief Executive Officer Jay Jacobs of Align said their company would be the most cost-effective of the three bids because of its innovative public-private partnership.
The Council voted to table talks to another special meeting workshop to allot more time to evaluate the presented bids and discuss more in length what would be the best option for the City moving forward before voting on a final decision.
The Council will be reconvening at 6 p.m. on Tuesday to discuss allocating money from the City’s cannabis tax to public safety reserves, direct staff regarding the disposition of cannabis delivery only permit holders and review two new City jobs descriptions for an economic/community developer and grant writer.
The meeting will be held online via Zoom. Residents can attend online at https://zoom.us/j/94067571714, or by phone at 669-900-9128. The meeting ID is 940 6757 1714.
