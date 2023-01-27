CALIFORNIA CITY — To combat the problem of odor stemming from the city’s growing cannabis industry, the City Council, on Tuesday, agreed to step up enforcement of odor-control requirements and phase out the use of temporary greenhouses for cultivation.

The original ordinance approved by the city allowing the cultivation, manufacture and sale of cannabis in the community, includes odor control requirements. However, many residents have complained that those requirements are not being met and that the smell is overpowering some neighborhoods.

