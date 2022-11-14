California City employees

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

CALIFORNIA CITY — Members of California City’s Miscellaneous Employees Association implored the City Council to take up good-faith negotiations for a new contract, as the union members have been working without one for 17 months.

Members of the union, which represents most of the city staff, including Public Works, spoke during the public comment period of the Council’s meeting, on Tuesday.

