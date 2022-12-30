CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council agreed to designate approximately $70,000 in potential Community Development Block Grant funds for the improved soccer fields at Balsitis Park.
The discussion, at the Dec. 13 meeting, built on the priorities raised by the public during a town hall intended to help guide the five-year development plan for the Parks and Recreation Department.
Among the priorities suggested by the public were a splash pad, soccer fields and reed removal at the lake in Central Park, Parks and Recreation Supervisor Theresa Oaks said.
Grants have already been allocated for new playground equipment and basketball courts at Balsitis Park, she said.
In applying for this next round of grants, the city must provide a proposed use for the funds.
“I’m bringing this, so we can have a discussion, that we have $70,000 available to us to be able to spend towards our kids,” she said. “I need to know how you guys would like this spent.”
It is not known if the funds will be available again, next year, if the city does not apply for and use them, this year, she said.
The Parks and Recreation Commission outlined priorities, with a splash pad at the top of the list, Oaks said.
Based on a rough estimate, the splash pad equipment alone would be about $50,000, with additional cost for installation, she said.
“We are only allocated $70,000,” she said, which means any projects will have to be multi-phase projects. “There are very few things that are going to be able to be done with $70,000.”
Councilmember Ron Smith questioned the ongoing water and maintenance costs of soccer fields or a splash pad, should they be built with one-time grant funding.
“I don’t have that information yet, because we are barely in the beginning stages of applying for this grant,” Oaks said, with the application due by the end of the year. “These are options and I can bring back the information you’re requesting.”
“I just think we’re going to get over our head financially by doing water projects,” Smith said. “Water is already an issue for us, without having a financial impact report.”
“I think we should be doing a smaller project that’s not going to have a financial impact on us after the fact,” he said.
Parks and Recreation Commission member Duane Vasquez said, despite a proposal to create soccer fields at the city’s former Par 3 golf course, Balsitis is the better location and will fulfill the terms of the grant.
The Community Development Block Grants come with certain requirements for how and where the funds may be used. New protocols, issued, in November, may allow for the grant to be used for improvements at Central Park, but that it not yet clear, Oaks said.
Upgrading the existing soccer field at Balsitis Park is a project for which it is known the grant may be used, Councilmember Jim Creighton said, moving to designate the grant toward that project.
“With the $70,000, we could probably make a definitive improvement,” he said.
If there is a possibility to change the designated project once the grant is awarded, the matter will come back before the Council to determine if another project is better suited for the funds.
