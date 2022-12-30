Cal City Logo

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council agreed to designate approximately $70,000 in potential Community Development Block Grant funds for the improved soccer fields at Balsitis Park.

The discussion, at the Dec. 13 meeting, built on the priorities raised by the public during a town hall intended to help guide the five-year development plan for the Parks and Recreation Department.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.