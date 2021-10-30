CALIFORNIA CITY — After a discussion as to how best to create a governance model for the city by involving the public, the City Council agreed to hold off on any formal move while there are more pressing matters facing the Council and staff.
The discussion was prompted at Councilwoman Karen Macedonio’s request to establish guidelines as to how the Council conducts its business. She presented for reference Victorville’s City Council Policy and Procedures Manuel, a 54-page document which includes items such as how Council meetings are to be called and conducted, agenda preparation, rules for discussion and debate, Council and staff roles, and enforcement functions.
“I personally would like to have the Council do something along the lines of this example from the City of Victorville,” Macedonio said. “There’s a lot of really positive thoughts that could come in this.”
She promoted the idea of a procedures manual, “so that we as Council, the staff know, the public knows, we all are on the same playing field with our rules booklet.”
In addition to the Victorville example, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin suggested that the League of California Cities has information on governance models that could provide a starting point.
Macedonio said that formal procedures would allow the Council to better prioritize where their time is spent as a body, so that they are continuing to move the city forward.
Possibilities for collecting public input on what such a procedures manual should contain were discussed.
Councilman Kelly Kulikoff argued that there are already means for Council members to request items for future agendas during the regular meetings, and they follow Robert Rules of Order during meetings, so that an entire procedures manual is not necessary and would actually create an impediment to the Council.
“I think this is a waste of city resources. There are more important things we should be doing,” he said.
While agreeing with Macedonio that the issue is important, O’Laughlin also agreed that there are more pressing matters facing the city at this time, including a budget that is more than four months overdue.
“We’ve got so much on our plate right now,” she said.
