CALIFORNIA CITY — A request for City Council input on potential zoning changes, primarily to enable cannabis businesses, led to a discussion on how the city wishes to manage such development.
At the Council’s Feb. 28 meeting, interim city planning director Paul Junker introduced the six parcels for which developers are seeking either a zoning change or General Plan amendment to allow their proposed developments to proceed.
He wished to gauge the Council’s willingness to approve such changes, which would require the developers to complete environmental reviews. The developers did not wish to invest in such reviews if the required changes have no chance of being approved, Junker said.
Developers were seeking General Plan amendments for five of the parcels to change from Open Space/Residential Agriculture to the M-1 Light Industrial zoning required for cannabis businesses.
Three of the parcels are on the south side of California City Boulevard, 2.5 miles to 3.5 miles west of the city business district. With other M-1 zoning in the area, “there’s previous city precedence” for such zoning, Junker said.
Changing the zoning here would signal the city’s support for cannabis businesses in this area, he said, which could cause questions for compatible uses in the surrounding area.
However, there are no city water or sewer services, nor electrical service available in these locations.
The fourth site is directly north of California City Municipal Airport, which has light industrial zoning directly south of it. This site has nearby access to city water service, but it would need to use septic systems for wastewater.
The fifth site is on Twenty Mule Team Road, about three miles outside the city core. It has nearby access to city water and sewer, but the closest M-1 zoning is a half-mile to the west, according to the staff report.
The sixth parcel under consideration is different from the others, in that the developer is seeking to change the current commercial zoning to allow for multi-family housing.
The site is on California City Boulevard in the central business district, although single-family homes have been built immediately to the west of the site.
Multi-family housing could be allowed under the current zoning with a Conditional Use Permit, allowing the city to consider such use on an individual basis without changing the zoning to residential, Junker said.
With changes to the retail business, cities are finding less desire for commercial sites and more residential, he said.
“I think we probably have adequate commercially available lands and the opportunity to have an attractive housing project on CCB would probably be an enhancement,” Junker said, and would provide a price-point option different than single-family homes.
The Planning Commission has expressed concern about additional cannabis businesses on the south side of California City Boulevard, he said.
The Commission was also concerned about enforcement of rules on existing cannabis businesses and how limited enforcement would be impacted by allowing for additional businesses.
Allowing residential development on California City Boulevard was supported, however.
Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith also opposed approving additional cannabis businesses on California City Boulevard, as existing businesses are not following the city’s rules now.
Developer DJ Twohig encouraged the Council to support zone changes for those areas where utilities are available for the cannabis industry to locate and emphasized that the industry is needed by the city.
Although Mayor Kelly Kulikoff favored changing the zoning on California City Boulevard to residential from commercial, the Council’s consensus was to allow residential and commercial mixed-use development there.
“This is not something the Council should be involved in,” Councilmember Jim Creighton said, in that it is asking the Council to predetermine an appeal should the Planning Commission deny the requests.
Additionally, the city is allowed only four General Plan amendments per year, at set points in time, he said.
