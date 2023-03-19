Cal City meeting time

Despite public opposition, the City Council agreed to change the starting time of its meetings from 6 p.m. to 5 p.m., in hopes of having them conclude earlier.

CALIFORNIA CITY — City Council meetings will begin an hour earlier, at 5 p.m., after the Council approved an ordinance changing the meeting times in the city’s Municipal Code.

The ordinance was passed at the meeting Tuesday on a 3-1 vote, with Councilmember Jim Creighton dissenting and Councilmember Karen Macedonio absent.

