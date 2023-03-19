CALIFORNIA CITY — City Council meetings will begin an hour earlier, at 5 p.m., after the Council approved an ordinance changing the meeting times in the city’s Municipal Code.
The ordinance was passed at the meeting Tuesday on a 3-1 vote, with Councilmember Jim Creighton dissenting and Councilmember Karen Macedonio absent.
This was the second time that moving the meetings’ start to an earlier time was discussed, and both times the move was not favored by members of the public who spoke.
The Council first discussed the change on Feb. 14 at the request of Mayor Kelly Kulikoff and decided to move ahead with crafting the new ordinance on a 3-2 vote, with Creighton and Macedonio dissenting.
Tuesday’s discussion was for approval of the actual ordinance making the change, and proceeded in much the same manner.
Kulikoff requested the earlier start time in light of meetings earlier this year that lasted late into the night. The longest of those, which extended to at least 11:30 p.m., all featured agendas with seven or more action items for the Council to consider, as well as presentations.
Creighton noted that, in the Feb. 14 discussion, 73% of those who spoke were opposed to the change, 18% were in favor and 10% didn’t state a preference.
“I think by changing the time, I think we’re doing a disservice to our public,” he said.
Kulikoff said different meetings would have different people attending, and although the Council takes public comment into consideration, it is not bound by what is said at a meeting in making decisions.
“We’re representing the public,” he said. “That’s the whole point of being on Council. We’re making decisions with the public’s help, but we’re not here with our hands tied to whoever shows up to the meeting.”
At both meetings, public opposition to the time change centered primarily on the reasoning that it would make attending and participation difficult for many people who work until 5 p.m. or later.
Resident David Brottlund noted that the exceptionally lengthy meetings were early in the tenure of the new Council and were heavy agendas. He urged the Council to leave the time at 6 p.m., to ensure that working people are better able to participate.
Several residents on Tuesday also stated that the Council was not taking the public’s input into consideration in its decision.
“By changing the time, you’re not listening to what the public wants,” resident Shawn Bradley said. “I expect you to make a decision that appeals to the voters, the people who voted you into office.”
Bradley also said the early start time would make it difficult for many people to participate in the public comments portion of the meeting, listed early in the agenda, which would limit their input to the Council.
“There’s no desire to suppress public input,” Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith said. He also noted that people were unable to participate when meetings ran very late and they left before their item was discussed.
