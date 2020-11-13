CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council approved three proposed zone changes for project developments during its regular meeting on Tuesday.
The changes remove the Open Space, Residential/Agriculture land designation granting development opportunity to these areas.
Two lots on the south side of California City Boulevard approved for a land designation change to M1, Light Industrial and Research, will develop four 10,000 sq. ft greenhouses for cannabis cultivation by KS Consulting Group.
Another Million Dollar Company will develop the other two zones. One, north of Collins Road and west of Neuralia Road, also changed to M1, and the other, on the northwest corner of Neuralia Road and Sequoia Boulevard, was changed to M2, Heavy Industrial and Research. Both will be for non-cannabis use.
D.J. Twohig, president and CEO of Big West Corp., advocated to the Council during public testimony for approval of the zone change because the development of the land along California City Boulevard will create a jobs corridor for the City.
“I think it is inappropriate to call this the cannabis corridor,” he said. “It is not a cannabis corridor; it is the arterial highway into town, and it will be our jobs corridor.”
Twohig also said it is to the City’s benefit for its long-term strategic plan to allow the approval because the applicants are willing to develop the sites with the existing utilities that are available and could potentially work with the City to bring additional water lines to the area.
However, not all were in favor of the zone changes specifically those lots that were changed to M1.
California City resident Russell Michael opposed the changes because M1 properties owners such as himself could see their property values depreciated.
“I’m against it; I think it’s horrible,” he said. “It’s affecting us that own M1 properties on the intention of something coming to the City.”
Twohig, who also owns M1 properties, urged the other property owners to be in favor of projects and quality decisions that benefit California City.
“Will it dilute my value, probably only my junk lots,” he said. “I don’t believe it will dilute value on properties that are suitable that have the potential utilities to develop the sites.”
The Council also approved an amendment to the City’s General Plan incorporating all three zone changes.
