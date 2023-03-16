CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council on Tuesday approved a $23.8 million budget for the 2022-2023 Fiscal Year, which is more than half over.
The budget — approved on a 3-1 vote, with Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith dissenting and Councilmember Karen Macedonio absent — was essentially identical to the one discussed on March 2 by the Council during a two-hour special meeting.
It decided at that time to put off making a decision until acting city manager Inge Elmes, who started in the position on March 9, had the opportunity to review the proposal.
“I am confident this is a good budget,” Elmes said when asked by Mayor Kelly Kulikoff if she had been able to review the proposal.
In presenting the proposed budget Tuesday, she noted that it had been updated with minor adjustments to expenditures to reflect changes made in the interim. This includes an extension to the contract for a geographic information system mapping of the city’s infrastructure for $35,100 and an additional $4,000 for the Parks and Recreation Department.
With projected revenue of $25.64 million and projected expenses of $23.8 million, the city is expected to end the fiscal year on June 30 with a surplus of $1.37 million in the General Fund.
Several funds show a budgeted deficit that is covered by transfers from the General Fund, which covers most of the city’s day-to-day operations. These funds with deficits are the Police Department at $334,600, the golf course at $283,400, the airport at $89,000 and the Off-highway Vehicle Permit Fund at $27,800.
Smith expressed concerns about whether the projected surplus is inadequate, given deficits in several accounts.
“It just doesn’t seem enough for our current financial situation,” he said. “The projected surplus looks way too low for my taste.”
Now eight months into the fiscal year, the Council has been operating on an extension of the 2021-2022 budget until a new budget for the current year could be developed and approved.
This is the fifth year that the city has been unable to approve a budget in time for the start of the fiscal year on July 1.
An approved budget is required for the city to receive some funding, primarily the state off-highway vehicle grant that largely funds the city’s OHV program.
