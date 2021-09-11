CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council approved another interim spending measure to get the city by while working to finalize a budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which began on July 1.
The Council met in a special meeting, on Wednesday, to consider the spending plan and contracts with outside consultants to aid the Finance and Planning departments, both of which are critically understaffed.
The Council approved a spending plan that sets limits at 15% less than the 2020-2021 budget level on a monthly basis, through Sept. 30. It also, however, includes additional funding for items deemed to be critical, but that may exceed the monthly limit of the continuing resolution.
The list of highlighted expenditures provided to the Council includes crucial items that would be included in the 2021-2022 budget, such as new tires for a dump truck and water truck and water system supplies, Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose said.
These expenditures may exceed the monthly maximum of the continuing resolution, but would fit in the normal annual budget, she said.
Councilwoman Karen Macedonio said the list of more than $500,000 in highlighted expenses was “a little bit scary,” and wanted assurances they fit in the overall picture and the city has the fund to cover them.
All of the items listed are part of the departments’ budget requests for 2021-2022, Ambrose said.
“These are really cost of day-to-day business activities,” she said.
Some are one-time or annual expenses that are due now, such as turnouts for newly hired firefighters or replenishing the street department’s supply of cold mix for filling pot holes.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said her problem with the continuing resolution was having confidence in the figures presented, given the delays in finance reports.
Among these critical expenditures are contracts with consultants for services to meet exceptional needs in the Finance and Planning departments, where staffing shortages and the departure of personnel have created backlogs.
To aid the finance department, the Council agreed to a maximum $20,000 contract with financial consultants Raftelis. This agreement is directed toward completing the 2021-2022 budget.
“It’s main purpose is to help us get the budget passed,” Ambrose said.
With this outside help, Ambrose said she hopes to have the budget completed by the end of the month, with approval by the Council in early October.
The Council already approved, at its Aug. 24 meeting, a $184,000 agreement with Price, Page & Company to assist the short-staffed Finance Department in the financial preparations required before the last two years of the city’s budgets may be audited.
On Wednesday, the Council also approved a $184,000 contract with Interwest, a professional community development firm, to aid the Planning Department in clearing the backlog of development projects.
The city has been operating without a full-time planner since theirs left in April, and there has been no applicants for the position, according to the staff report.
With the lack of staffing, projects submitted to the city for approval are not moving through the process and there is no staff support for Planning Commission meetings. Additionally, plan check responsibilities have been transferred to the Building Department, which also does not have sufficient staff to handle the workload.
“I hear daily the frustration of the development community,” Ambrose said.
Interwest will be able to provide the necessary staffing to help clear the backlog, and assess the department and procedures to provide information on how best to structure it to serve the city’s needs.
“I need professional expertise to help us come in and do that,” Ambrose said. “We can only improve things if we have good information.”
Ambrose said she was familiar with the company from work they did when she was with the City of Palmdale.
The contract is for six months, at the end of which the firm will present their findings to the Council.
The Council also once again tabled a request to engage Bryant L. Jolley, Certified Public Accountants, to conduct the audits for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 fiscal years, at a cost of $90,000.
The firm recently completed the city’s 2018-2019 audit, which will be presented to the Council at its regular meeting, on Tuesday.
Ambrose recommended lining the firm up now, while it was still possible to hire them in time to do the audits. Many firms are already booked, she said.
O’Laughlin hesitated to engage the firm before seeing how they performed on the 2018-2019 budget, and to have an opportunity to question them on it.
“It would be nice to bless that and put that way,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.