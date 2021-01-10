CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council agreed Thursday to match the reward money put up by the public in finding the two boys who went missing.
The Council unanimously voted to put up an additional $25,000 doubling the reward money to $50,000 for information in the disappearance of three-year-old Orson West and four-year-old Orrin West. That information must also lead to an arrest and conviction to receive the money put up by the city.
During a special meeting, City Manager Anna Linn requested the Council to match the money raised by Greenstone Cannabis Dispensary ($10,000), Preferred Towing ($10,000) and Murphy’s Pool and Spa ($5,000).
Although the Council was in favor of the request, members were concerned about how to properly use public funds, since the city does not have a policy in place for this special circumstance.
“We don’t have a policy in place for this,” Linn said. “The last funds were simply committed from that Council. That’s the process we would use today as well.”
Councilmember Karen Macedonio said that as much as she wants to see the West boys returned safely, she was hesitant to approve the request because there is no policy in place.
“I’ve done a lot of introspective thinking and have discovered that if I don’t understand the mechanism of how the money flows and how it works, I can’t vote just to expend public funds on something that I don’t understand,” she said.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff said that although he agrees there needs to be policy and procedures in place, the Council should take action because every moment counts in helping the police get additional information for their investigation. He even suggested bumping the city’s reward money to $50,000 to incentivize someone with information to come forward even more.
“I think we shouldn’t push it along; every day does count,” Kulikoff said. “It’s already been a long time and maybe somebody has information that they won’t have three or four days from now. It might be too late.”
Linn suggested to the Council that they could approve the reward and have it expire midnight Tuesday and a policy would be presented at the next Council meeting for approval, also Tuesday.
That would mean for the reward money to be collected before a policy is adopted, the boys would have to be found and a person(s) is arrested.
The Council approved in a 5-0 vote to approve the City Manager’s request to use money from the city’s reserves for the reward and bring forward a policy at the next City Council meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Tuesday via zoom.
Orson and Orrin West were last seen Dec. 21 in the 10700 block of Aspen Avenue playing in the backyard of their home while Trezell West, the boys’ adoptive father, was gathering wood to start a fire.
The boys are approximately three feet tall, 30 to 40 pounds, and both were last seen wearing black sweatshirts and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information that can assist in locating Orson and Orrin is asked to contact the California City Police Department by calling dispatch at 760-373-8606.
