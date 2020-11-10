CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City City Council will continue its public hearings on zone changes for a General Plan Amendment during its regular meeting tonight at 6 p.m.
The purpose of the three zone changes will remove the land designation of Open Space, Residential/Agriculture (O/RA) for specific lots in line with California City’s General Plan to implement growth and development coordinated with the provision of infrastructure, public facilities and public services.
If approved, two of the zones will be reassigned to Light Industrial and Research (M1) and the last one will be changed to Heavy Industrial and Research (M2).
The first zone change will help facilitate the development of four 10,000-square-foot greenhouses for cannabis cultivation.
The other M1 zone change will help with the development of a multi-use light industrial site, which includes a new manufacture home dealership office and public storage in its conceptual site plan.
The M2 zone change, which will help with the development of a heavy equipment and vehicle storage, falls in line with the surrounding area’s character with an adjacent M2 lot just north of the zone.
If approved, all three zone changes will be lumped together into a single General Plan amendment because the city can only approve four amendments throughout the year.
The zone changes were originally featured on the agenda for the Council’s Oct. 13 meeting, but were eventually opened and tabled for a discussion on a lawsuit from cannabis delivery business Grandma’s Stash, which named Mayor Pro Tem Donald Parris, Councilmembers Ronald Smith and Will Smith and City Manager Anna Linn.
The lawsuit, filed on Sept. 10 with the Kern County Superior Court, accuses the councilmembers of taking bribes from Rick Jones, owner of Fast Response Security and Greenstone Delivery/California City Supply, to deny Grandma’s Stash a permit renewal. Jones is also named as a co-defendant in the lawsuit.
Also on the agenda for tonight’s meeting, the Council will discuss the reopening of City Hall and a public hearing for a potential California City Surplus Auction.
