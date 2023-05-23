CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council will discuss projects earmarked for the city’s funds from the American Rescue Plan Act at its meeting tonight.
The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd. It may also be viewed online via Zoom; the link is on the city’s website, californiacity-ca.gov
The Council in March approved three projects for the more than $2.5 million remaining in the city’s ARPA allocation. This included some $1.3 million for a project proposed by Mayor Kelly Kulikoff to convert a short stretch of California City Boulevard, the city’s main traffic thoroughfare, into a pedestrian-friendly area modeled after Lancaster’s The BLVD.
Upon a closer look at what such a project would entail, it became clear the allocated funds would not be enough, Kulikoff wrote in the agenda report.
He requested that the council consider reallocating those funds for other recreation projects, including additional funds for the skatepark project approved originally, a cattail cutter to clear the vegetation from around the lake in Central Park, replacing a small bridge in Central Park and a splash pad, the site of which was left undesignated in the report.
Parks and Recreation Director Theresa Oaks is also asking the council for approval of a different site within Central Park for the 10,000-square-foot skatepark, for which the council agreed to allocate $600,000 of the ARPA funds. The original site between the pool and hill in Central Park, included in the allocation in March, was deemed to be undesirable due to its proximity to water and the children’s playground, Oaks wrote in the staff report.
Instead, the Parks and Recreation staff is requesting approval to locate the skate park at the corner of California City and Conklin boulevards, the site of the former par-3 golf course.
This area is closest to electricity and other services and would require a shorter American with Disabilities Act-required pathway, according to the staff report.
The city was awarded approximately $3.3 million as part of the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill intended to aid communities and governments in public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic.
The act was signed in March 2021. The funds must be obligated for projects by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
Prior to the March vote, about $800,000 of the funding was allocated for an IT project to repair damage caused by a June 2021 cyber attack and to upgrade the city’s computer systems with increased security.
Regulations regarding how the funds may be spent have been loosened since the original award, allowing the city greater latitude in allocating them.
In addition to the skate park and the California City Boulevard project, the council also approved spending $600,000 for a new clubhouse for the golf course.
