CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council will discuss projects earmarked for the city’s funds from the American Rescue Plan Act at its meeting tonight.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd. It may also be viewed online via Zoom; the link is on the city’s website, californiacity-ca.gov

