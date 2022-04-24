CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, will consider increasing the number of retail storefront cannabis outlets by five times, from the two allowed under current regulations to 10.
The Council will also consider doubling the number of delivery-only retail operations, from the current 10 allowed to 20.
The City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd. It is also available via Zoom at http://us06web.zoom.us/j/89440268770
California City first allowed the medicinal cannabis industry, including cultivation, manufacturing, transportation and dispensaries, in 2017, in an effort to increase the city’s deficient tax base.
Since that time, the regulations have changed several times, to include recreational cannabis, and multiple changes to the number of operations allowed in the city.
The original ordinance which encompasses both medicinal and recreational use, enacted, in 2018, allowed for a maximum of two storefront and two delivery retail outlets.
It was changed, in 2019, to increase the number of delivery-only outlets from two to 10, while the number of storefronts allowed remained the same.
Since that time, there has been an increase in demand for cannabis outlets in Cal City, according to the staff report.
City officials have promoted expanding the cannabis industry within the city, as it is envisioned as a substantial source of needed tax revenues.
During a December discussion about allowing cannabis microbusinesses that may combine cultivation with retail, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin argued that increasing the type and number of cannabis businesses is needed to bring tax revenue to the city, along with local jobs. Retail operations are the larger portion of the cannabis tax revenues received by the city, she said.
While cultivation and other activities have been more widely accepted, there has, from the beginning, been support for limiting retail outlets, especially storefronts.
“Is it our intention here … to have unlimited dispensaries? It sure sounds like it to me,” Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch said, during the same December discussion, in which he voted against allowing microbusinesses.
I am surprised Cal-City has not legalized prostitution...They are a city in decline. Give it time maybe they will....wait maybe Gavin will legalized prostitution for all of California...it would help to hasten the destruction of California...Which seems to be Gavin goals.
