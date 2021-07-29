CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council will continue discussions for setting the annual rate of the voter-approved special parcel tax which funds the Police and Fire departments during a special meeting on Aug. 4, after determining they needed clarification on the tax revenues used to calculate it.
The special meeting will begin at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd.
California City voters approved a special parcel tax in July 2018, with the revenues directed to support public safety operations. The tax was set at a maximum of $182.50 per parcel per year, with provisions to reduce the amount each year under a formula that takes into consideration increases in revenues from sales, property and marijuana industry taxes.
At the June 22 meeting, the Council voted 3-2 for a rate of $160.60 per parcel for 2021-2022, the rate City Accountant Kenny Cooper had calculated using the formula prescribed in the special tax measure.
That rate was approved following considerable discussion centered on interpretations of the measure and some questions about the figures used in calculating the latest rate.
At that time, the Council was informed that the deadline to submit the tax rate to Kern County for collection purposes was within a couple days. However, that information was wrong and the actual deadline to submit the rate to the county is Aug. 10, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said Tuesday.
Since the original vote, more data on actual revenues has been received, changing the calculation. Staff recommended a new rate of $156.95 at Tuesday’s meeting.
The Council questioned the revenue figures used in the second calculation as well.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio called for changing the rate, based on a different figure for the ad valorem property taxes for 2020-2021. There was a difference of opinion amongst the Council as to just how that figure should be calculated, given what is included in the base year.
“I think we can do a lot better job of getting to what this parcel tax really should be,” she said.
Macedonio also asked for the marijuana industry tax figure to be broken out in detail to better determine the estimated revenues for the fourth quarter, which have not yet been finalized.
The Council unanimously agreed to put off a decision until a special meeting on Aug. 4, where staff will provide the latest figures, along with more detail as to how those figures were calculated.
Should a different value for the special parcel tax be determined at that special meeting, the Council will repeal their earlier decision to set the rate at $160.60 and replace it with the rate calculated using the most recent data.
